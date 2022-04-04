ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF ANDREA SKOBEL

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrea ("AJ") Skobel to its team of Operating Partners. Working in conjunction with One Rock Operating Partner Mike Anderson, Ms. Skobel will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies primarily through strategic talent and organizational development solutions and alignment of human resource strategy with business and operational strategies.

Ms. Skobel brings over 20 years of experience in executive human resource management, talent acquisition and leadership development. Prior to joining One Rock, Ms. Skobel spent nearly a decade at IDEX Corporation and prior to IDEX, she was Vice President of Human Resources at John Crane.

"AJ's established track record of helping build successful teams and enhancing leadership performance will be a valuable resource to our portfolio company management teams," said One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel.

"I admire One Rock's focus on helping companies grow and develop, and I look forward to collaborating with One Rock's portfolio companies to support each company's distinctive talent and organizational development needs," said Ms. Skobel.

Retaining and leveraging the expertise of a growing team of Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. The addition of Ms. Skobel brings the total number of Operating Partners at One Rock to 21.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

