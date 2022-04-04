CUB RELEASES NEW GUIDE TO HELP CONSUMERS REDUCE TV COSTS

Free Publication Aims to Help Consumers Cut Traditional TV Costs, Navigate Streaming Options

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to help Illinois residents navigate their utility costs, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) of Illinois has released its 2022 "Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs." The free 12-page publication is available for download on their website.

CUB's guide is designed to help all TV watchers, whether they are interested in exploring free or low-cost streaming options, cutting their traditional cable bill or using an antenna to reduce their costs. CUB outlines consumers' choices in the current market, provides strategies for negotiating with a cable provider and explains options for cutting cable service entirely.

For consumers' convenience, alongside the full guide, CUB has released a two-page summary to help people quickly cover the facts.

"We hope this free guide will help consumers navigate their TV options and understand how they can save money," said Jim Chilsen, CUB's director of communications. "We've created an easy-to-read overview of consumer options, whether it's traditional cable, an HDTV antenna or streaming."

This is the fourth edition of the cable guide, which CUB first released in 2016. The consumer group maintains a library of free publications, including:

About the Citizens Utility Board

Created by the Illinois Legislature, the Citizens Utility Board opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

