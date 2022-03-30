USU to equip BWI and German Federal Armed Forces with central IT service management platform

Extensive, long-term framework agreement with eight-figure total volume

BOSTON and MÖGLINGEN, Germany, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Republic of Germany has commissioned BWI GmbH to modernize and reliably and economically operate the German Federal Armed Forces' entire non-military information and communications technology. In conjunction with the LI-12 project, USU emerged successful from a pan-European invitation to tender to create an IT service management (ITSM) platform with the most economical bid. The contract is initially for a term of seven years with an option for extension, and has a total volume worth an eight-figure euro amount. USU is thereby consolidating its leading position on the European ITSM market and as a strategic partner to the public sector.

The aim of the project is to create a harmonized IT service management framework for the German Federal Armed Forces and BWI on a shared ITSM platform, thereby ensuring a sustainable and future-proof ITSM solution. This also includes general processes, transparency, maintenance capability and a focus on the de facto industry standard ITIL. The USU IT Service Management solution will be used, replacing several legacy systems as part of the complex and major project. This will gradually also be rolled out to around 20 other German Federal Armed Forces IT organizations. One of the key requirements is the operation of a "separate ITSM system" with processes that function autonomously.

"We are delighted to have received the contract and the trust of BWI, with whom USU – as a digital transformation partner – will implement one of Europe's largest ITSM projects," said Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

This press release is available at http://www.usu.com.

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU GK, and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications Manager

Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

View original content:

SOURCE USU Software AG