Unleash Your Creativity in Lighting with Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels

HONG KONG, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in RGBIC technology, is announcing the availability of the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels. Shape the lighting and create a one-of-a-kind design with countless color possibilities.

Maximize Colors with Govee's RGBIC Technology

Unlike traditional RGB lighting that displays one color on a panel at a time, Govee's RGBIC technology displays multiple colors at once on every panel, which can be easily controlled using Govee Home App. Every LED panel is designed with a unique transparent shell, allowing light to shine onto the wall behind, creating a warm glow that is ultra-smooth.

Master the Design

Setting up LED light panels is relatively simple with the instructions on Govee Home App. The panels can be arranged on one's own or customers can select one of the premade shapes available on the app. Set them up anywhere within the indoor space to build up home decoration of colors. Customers can easily create a masterpiece on the wall or extend it with the included bendable connecting cables to fit onto the corner with minimal effort.

Bring Entertainment to Life

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels create an electrifying atmosphere for any living room, bedroom, or gaming room. With Music Mode, the built-in ultrasensitive mic picks up the sounds from movies, games, and music for a more active lighting experience. There is also a selection of premade Scenes Mode such as Rainbow and Ocean for rich and dynamic colors and effects to the space. To further enhance one's personal aesthetic, take advantage of DIY Mode to create one's own lighting for every occasion. Choose from 16 million colors and a wide range of effects to find the lighting that's right for everyone.

Multiple Hands-Free Controls

On Govee Home App, customers will have access to every possible feature to truly personalize their Glide light panels. Adjust the colors, effects, and more with a simple tap. Not only that, but there's also the option to connect the hexa light panels to Alexa and Google Assistant to access smart voice control. Change the colors and effects of the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels using the power of voice.

Availability and Pricing

The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels retail for $199.99. They are currently available in the US, Europe, and Canada. All products come with the standard 1-year warranty and free shipping. They can be purchased through the official online Govee store (govee.com) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. The Govee Home App has a growing community of over 8 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee, please visit our website at govee.com

