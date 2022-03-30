Purina Supports Canine Health Research with Donation to the AKC Canine Health Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, announces that Purina has donated $99,230 to support canine health research. The donation was raised through the Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program.

The PPCP Program enables Purina Pro Club members to earn Purina Points by purchasing qualifying Purina pet foods and submitting proofs of purchase. Based on the accrual of Purina Points, an annual donation from Purina is shared between Purina Pro Club members' designated parent breed club and that breed club's Donor Advised Fund at CHF. Since it began in 2002, PPCP has provided over $8.6 million for canine health research, breed rescue, and educational efforts to positively impact the general health and well-being of dogs.

As Ann Viklund, Purina Director of Conformation and CHF Board Secretary, retires, her seat on the CHF Board of Directors will be filled by Scott Smith, Managing Director of the Purina Professional Engagement Team. Long-standing CHF board member Dr. Duane Butherus will take over as Board Secretary.

"Ms. Viklund's contributions to CHF and its mission over the past decade have been immeasurable," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "We wish her all the best in retirement and know that dogs will continue to enrich her life during this next chapter."

"We are proud to begin the 20th year of the PPCP Program," Smith says. "The program's success is tied to the commitment of dog breeders and owners who choose to support their breed's health through PPCP and CHF-funded research. The shared goals and collaborative efforts of Purina and CHF are providing a healthy future for all dogs."

Additional collaborations between these two organizations include Purina's sponsorship of CHF's biennial National Parent Club Canine Health Conference (akcchf.org/npcchc) and the sale of engraved bricks at the Event Center at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, MO (akcchf.org/brick). Corporate partnerships and collaborations like that between CHF and Purina allow combined resources to have an even greater impact on canine health.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $64.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit www.purina.com.

