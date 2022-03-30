NYCM Insurance Names Cheryl Robinson President/CEO

EDMESTON, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance announced the appointment of Cheryl Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022. The appointment comes in the wake of former President/CEO V. Daniel Robinson II's retirement effective February 28, 2022, and marks the company's first female President/CEO. An experienced leader, Cheryl Robinson formerly served as NYCM Insurance Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and has been with the company for more than 21 years.

NYCM Insurance announced the appointment of Cheryl Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Robinson is an Edmeston, NY native and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing at St. Bonaventure University in 2001. Since then, she has served in many roles at NYCM Insurance, including Application Testing Supervisor, Project Management Manager, Project Management Division Manager, and First Senior Vice President. She was promoted to Executive VP/COO in February 2019.

"I'm humbled to be the next President/CEO of NYCM Insurance and the first woman to serve in the position," said Robinson. "I want to thank the Board of Directors for their continued guidance and support. As I reflect on becoming the first female NYCM President/CEO during Women's History Month, I think about how far we have come as a company and as a country. As I look ahead to the future at NYCM, I'm excited to bring a new perspective and am motivated and energized by the strength, character, and care our employees demonstrate every day."

Robinson's roots run deep with the Edmeston-based insurance company, as great-great granddaughter of NYCM Insurance founder Van Ness D. Robinson and the daughter of former NYCM Insurance President/CEO V. Daniel Robinson II, who continues to serve as the Chairman of the NYCM Insurance Board of Directors. Dan Robinson was appointed President/CEO in 1993 and has been with the company since 1971.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead such a tremendous team and company for the past 28 years," said Dan. "It has been challenging, fun, and rewarding, and I am excited for the direction NYCM is headed. I have enjoyed working with Cheryl and the rest of the NYCM Board of Directors to orchestrate a seamless transition, and I am confident Cheryl will continue to lead NYCM to reach new goals and milestones."

To learn more about NYCM Insurance, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

Contact Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management

customerrelations@nycm.com

800-234-6926

NYCM Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/NYCM Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYCM Insurance