Logistics platform Synkrato launched at MODEX

Synkrato was presented to the public for the first time at MODEX. The platform harnesses the power of metaverse, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mobility, and the internet of things in one holistic platform to manage logistics.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synkrato, the next-gen logistics platform, was presented to the public for the first time and has hosted a press conference in support of its public launch. Synrkato management selected MODEX as the most appropriate forum to launch the new solution.

"MODEX is the most appropriate forum to launch a new solution that will reshape the logistics market. The show represents best-in-class supply-chain solutions and all the latest technological innovations. Synkrato simplifies transformative technology and makes it accessible to supply chain teams. "

–Amin Sikander, president.

The next-gen logistics platform

Synkrato is a holistic cloud logistics platform that empowers users to manage their entire supply chain. Designed by and for supply-chain professionals, Synkrato uses the power of metaverse, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), mobility, and the internet of things (IoT) to bridge the gap between the physical and digital logistics world.

"Synkrato goes beyond digital transformation," said Jason Mancuso, product director. "It offers the potential to make logistics reliable, resilient, and scalable. For instance, users can create a digital twin of their warehouses to run what-if scenarios for changing supply and demand patterns. Or they can also employ adaptive warehouse slotting functionality to optimize picking and put-away tasks."

Synkrato has five core components: digital twin, adaptive slotting, mobile app builder, IoT, and digital labeling. With a digital twin, users can build a 3D digital twin of facilities using their inventory and operational data and leverage adaptive slotting to optimize warehouse space and allocate resources.

The third component, a no-code mobile app builder, allows enterprises of all sizes to quickly build mobile apps for ioS and Android. Companies using ERP systems can create a mobile form, capture required data, and send it to their ERP. While companies without ERP systems can leverage Synkrato's own inventory systems.

Synkrato's IoT component connects all IoT devices in real-time so companies can track general information like product locations and specific details like temperature, crucial for goods like produce or pharmaceuticals during storage and transportation. Lastly, the digital labeling management piece ensures that everyone involved in the supply chain always has access to current, correct label templates.

"Synkrato eliminates the need for disparate solutions and provides a holistic view of logistics processes in a single platform. We are very excited to bring this solution to the supply chain industry and create value for our customers" added Amin Sikander, president.

About Synkrato

The Synkrato team has provided leading inventory and warehouse management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations for more than 15 years resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for its clients. Synkrato's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Our business-process and information-technology experts provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that improve the operations of some of the largest, most complex firms. Learn more about Synkrato at https://synkrato.com

