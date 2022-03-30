InventHelp Inventors Develop Device to Massage and Apply Lotion (PLB-104)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device to apply lotion or massage sore muscles without contorting or straining," said one of two inventors, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so we invented ANGEL HANDS. Our versatile design helps to soothe muscles, moisturize skin and alleviate stress."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to massage and apply lotion to hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp