Goldfish Swim School Celebrates Winners of Dreams Come True in 2022 Campaign

Leading Swim School Awards Four Winners with Special Gifts & Monetary Funds to Help Achieve Big Dreams

TROY, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Optimism Month (March), and the winners of Goldfish Swim School's Dreams Come True in 2022 campaign have a lot to be optimistic about! Throughout the 2-month campaign, families and team members across North America were encouraged to dive into 2022 with big dreams. With goals 50% more likely to be accomplished if written down, those who participated were encouraged to create vision boards to provide the 'finspiration' needed to make BIG waves this year. With hundreds of submissions on social media, four grand prize winners were selected – two children and two team members , each receiving special gifts and $2,022 to put toward achieving their dreams.

At the start of the year, Goldfish Swim School teamed up with Big Life Journal to provide tools and resources to help make dreams come true in 2022. Families were encouraged to pick up vision board templates at their local Goldfish Swim School or visit the ' Goldfish Dream Big Vision Board ' landing page, featuring fun and creative elements needed to make a great vision board, and share their vision boards on social media for their chance to win big prizes.

Each of the four grand prize winners received special gifts relating to their 2022 dreams, and accepted their monetary prize during a formal check presentation at their local Goldfish Swim Schools as part of a celebratory event.

Dreams Come True in 2022 Winners:

Little Fish #1 : Veronica is eight-years-old with dreams of making the cheer team, feeding a giraffe, building a derby car and much more! She received a special phone call from Goldfish Swim School – Dayton , Bubbles and Captain Andrew to let her know she was named an official winner! Veronica even decided to Float Forward her three-months of swim lessons, as part of her prize pack, to her friend Cambria who hasn't learned to swim yet. : Veronica is eight-years-old with dreams of making the cheer team, feeding a giraffe, building a derby car and much more! She received a special phone call from, Bubbles and Captain Andrew to let her know she was named an official winner! Veronica even decided toher three-months of swim lessons, as part of her prize pack, to her friendwho hasn't learned to swim yet.

Little Fish #2 : James is a five-year-old with very big dreams! He swims at Goldfish Swim School – Wexford in PA, and wants to be a chef, nurse/doctor, champion swimmer, rock climber and most of all a lifeguard! But first, his goal is to learn how to read. James is known for brightening everyone's day at Goldfish, and the Wexford team is honored to see him named a grand prize winner. : James is a five-year-old with very big dreams! He swims atin PA, and wants to be a chef, nurse/doctor, champion swimmer, rock climber and most of all a lifeguard! But first, his goal is to learn how to read. James is known for brightening everyone's day at Goldfish, and theteam is honored to see him named a grand prize winner.

Team Member #1 : Rebecca is a Deck Supervisor and Golden Teacher at Goldfish Swim School – Richmond West . She is celebrating her one-year anniversary with Goldfish this month and has dreams of traveling the world. When her General Manager, Shannon Parvis , learned of the news, she cried tears of joy as Rebecca has been extremely passionate about the campaign, pushing herself to dream big this year. : Rebecca is a Deck Supervisor and Golden Teacher at. She is celebrating her one-year anniversary with Goldfish this month and has dreams of traveling the world. When her General Manager,, learned of the news,as Rebecca has been extremely passionate about the campaign, pushing herself to dream big this year.

Team Member #2: Lyz has been the Assistant General Manager at Goldfish Swim School – Anderson for the past three years. When her Manager, Jen Deis , found out, she said she could not think of a more deserving person. Lyz has big dreams for 2022 to go camping, travel, work on professional development and live in the moment. : Lyz has been the Assistant General Manager atfor the past three years. When her Manager,, found out, she said she could not think of a more deserving person. Lyz has big dreams for 2022 to go camping, travel, work on professional development and live in the moment.

"This has been such a fun and rewarding campaign," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School, who participated in the campaign alongside co-founder Jenny McCuiston . "While our core mission is and always will be teaching water safety, we play a critical role in developing kids and team members both in the pool and out. It was amazing to see all the big dreams and vision board submissions, and know we could play a small role in helping those dreams come true. It's our hope that through this campaign we were able to help build confidence, encourage and motivate little fish and team members to keep dreaming BIG."

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School featured dozens of vision boards from across North America on its social media channels, gifting surprise and delight prizes to featured 'Golden Dreamers.' The brand's ambassadors, including World Champion Swimmer & Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy , Four-Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & First African American World Record Holder Cullen Jones and Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center also made special appearances, sharing encouragement and 'finspiration.'

While Goldfish Swim School teaches more than 150,000 children each week, the brand has evolved into so much more than a place for children to learn to swim. Each school becomes ingrained and involved in its community – helping children gain confidence, meet friends and make BIG waves in life. As Goldfish Swim School continues to grow, it remains committed to going above and beyond with every detail to create a GOLDEN Experience!

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

