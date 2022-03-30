Chinese E-cigarette Maker ICCPP's GENE TREE Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core Wins Pioneer Technology Award in 2021

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese e-cigarette maker ICCPP's GENE TREE Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core technical product took home China's electronic consumption industry, Pioneer Technology Award 2021, presented by China CE Magazine. The award sets the ICCPP apart from the majority of companies worldwide that entered the competition while, once again, demonstrating the firm's competitive advantages in technical products and branding.

Gene Tree Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core (PRNewswire)

China CE Magazine is the most authoritative and influential media organization in the China electronic consumption industry and enterprises participating in the Pioneer Technology Award selection are leaders in the industry.

Powder Free Pioneering Craft

GENE TREE Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core is the first "0 powder definition" ceramic core in the industry. The high-strength manufacturing process is adopted to ensure that there is no dust and avoid the harm caused by powder falling of ordinary ceramic core.

Perfect restoration of the original flavor

The high void porous structure of the GENE TREE Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core, combined with the application of food grade lipophilic rare earth oxide, gives it excellent E-Juice guiding and locking ability. It perfectly solves the pain points of most users, and avoids issues including explosions, poor stability, low usage life, easy dry burning and leakage caused by cotton core heating. This perfectly restores the taste of the E-juice and delivers a more outstanding taste.

Longer life usage and increased durability

The self-developed heating slurry is more consistent with the thermodynamic properties of porous ceramics, greatly reducing the phenomenon of core slurry. GENE TREE does not produce cracks in the heating film after 4000 times of dry burning at 2.5W, and the resistance value does not change; the service life of dry burning at 6W is up to 5 times that of other products, giving it a longer life and increased durability.

ICCPP is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions and has advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity and a wide-spectrum product portfolio. In the future, ICCPP will continue to innovate its services for vaping technology solutions, and strive to become the most valuable partner in the world.

About ICCPP

ICCPP is a global technology group with nearly a decade of experience in technology research and development, product design, manufacturing, brand building and other fields. Its products and services are distributed in more than 70 countries and regions, with approximately 30 million users.

