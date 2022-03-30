Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons Announce Merger Plan

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind AS (the "Company", "Aker Offshore Wind" or "AOW") today announces a merger plan with Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons").

· Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons to combine in an all-stock merger that will reposition AOW as a privately held subsidiary of Aker Horizons

· Shareholders in Aker Offshore Wind (other than Aker Horizons) will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in AOW. The exchange ratio is based on the 30 day volume weighted average share price for each of Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons and implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW share, representing a premium of 6.9% to the closing price of AOW on 29 March 2022 . Benefits for all shareholders including increased free float and liquidity, and shared upside towards future value creation

· Aker Horizons intends to combine Aker Offshore Wind with its portfolio company Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"). The strong industrial logic for combining AOW and Mainstream includes complementary footprint and capabilities, increased scale, and improved access to financing for AOW projects

Creating a global offshore wind player

Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons today announce a merger plan to create a financially and industrially stronger offshore wind developer. The proposed merger enables a subsequent combination of Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream, subject to customary conditions, including agreement with Mainstream's minority shareholders.

The combination of AOW and Mainstream can play a critical role in fast tracking renewable energy development across a variety of technologies, including hydrogen as an emerging application for offshore wind, as this industry accelerates. Combining AOW's strong technical and engineering capabilities and early mover position in floating offshore wind with Mainstream's proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide.

Joining forces in key growth regions such as Asia-Pacific is expected to yield significant synergies and improve competitiveness for both companies in an increasingly scale-driven industry. AOW and Mainstream already hold a joint 50 percent ownership stake in Progression Energy's 800 MW floating offshore wind project in Japan. In South Korea, AOW is part of a consortium developing a 1.2 GW floating wind power project 80 km offshore of the city of Ulsan, while Mainstream has secured an investment decision from regional authorities for the first phase of the 1.4 GW Phu Cuong Soc Trang offshore wind project in Vietnam. Both companies are also maturing opportunities in offshore wind in the US and Northern Europe.

The merger provides a strong basis for realizing AOW's project portfolio and accelerating growth. Becoming part of a stronger platform is expected to yield enhanced access to financing from more diverse sources and at a lower cost of capital.

"Accelerating the energy transition must be our priority to meet the dual challenges of the climate crisis and energy security, with offshore wind and clean hydrogen emerging as two essential pillars for this transition," said Philippe Kavafyan, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Offshore Wind. "We are confident that this transaction will enable us to utilize the full technology and engineering capabilities of our group to combine the deployment of commercial scale floating wind and hydrogen around the world."

Repositioning AOW as a private subsidiary of Aker Horizons by means of a triangular merger

The Company has today agreed a merger plan with Aker Horizons that will reposition AOW as a privately held subsidiary of Aker Horizons. The transaction will be carried out as a triangular merger between AOW, Aker Horizons' subsidiary AH Tretten AS as the surviving entity, and Aker Horizons as the issuer of merger consideration shares (the "Merger"). Shareholders in AOW will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in AOW at the effective date of the Merger. Aker Horizons has an indirect shareholding in AOW of approximately 51.02% and no consideration shares will be issued for such shareholding. The exchange ratio is based on the 30 day volume weighted average share price for each of Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons and implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW share, representing a premium of 6.9% to the closing price of AOW on 29 March 2022.

Fractions of shares will not be allotted, and for AOW shareholders consideration shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Excess shares, which as a result of this round down will not be allotted, will be issued to and sold by DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA.

In preparation for the Merger, Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons have conducted customary due diligence reviews of certain business, financial, commercial and legal information related to their respective businesses. Completion of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of AOW and the Board of Directors of Aker Horizons resolving to issue the consideration shares pursuant to a board authorization, but is not subject to any conditions with respect to financing, due diligence or material adverse change. Aker Horizons has undertaken to vote in favour of the Merger at AOW's annual general meeting expected to be held on or about 4 May 2022.

The Merger is executed and implemented in parallel with a contemplated similar triangular merger between Aker Horizons and Aker Clean Hydrogen AS ("ACH"). Assuming that both mergers are completed, the shareholders of AOW and ACH will receive a total of up to 80,612,586 consideration shares in Aker Horizons, constituting approximately 13.22% of Aker Horizons' current total outstanding shares.

Preliminary timetable:

30 March 2022 Board of Directors approve merger plan

30 March 2022 Updated notice of annual general meeting AOW

4 May 2022 Annual general meeting in AOW to approve merger plan

May – June 2022 Creditor notice period

June 2022 Completion of merger

Advisors

Pareto Securities AS is engaged as financial adviser to the Company and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal counsel to the Company.

