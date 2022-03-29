Trio Nutrition Introduces Magximum Supplement to Achieve a Deep and Better Sleep, Maximum Muscle Recovery, and Assist in Destressing

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people support the need of being well-rested and recovered, Trio Nutrition, a pioneer in the use of supplements, has launched Magximum, the world's first magnesium supplement with Magnesium Glycinate, Vitamin K2, Vitamin D3 & MCT Oil Powder. The combination of these ingredients promote deep sleep, pain relief, and assist in relieving stress.

Available in a 60-day supply, Trio Nutrition's selection of Magnesium as Magnesium Glycinate was also chosen because it is the best form of Magnesium for human consumption. The body finds it easier to absorb magnesium in this form. In addition, Magnesium is known to promote improved sleep as measured by sleep efficiency, sleep time and early morning awakening. Studies also suggest that Magnesium lowers stress and enhances the efficacy of conventional psychiatric treatments. It is also known to fight chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. Vitamin K2 and Vitamin D3 also support pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties. The addition of MCT Oil Powder may mitigate stress and improve sleep. The unique mix of these ingredients makes it ideal for the individual looking for a peaceful night's sleep as well as kicking away soreness after a tough workout.

Magximum is available online at www.trionutrition.com .

About Trio Nutrition

Based in Orange County, California, the goal of Trio Nutrition is to create safe and first of its kind innovative formulations and supplements. Always lab analyzed and certified for purity, Trio Nutrition only produces products that its team would put in their own bodies. For more information or to purchase Trio Nutrition's products, go to www.trionutrition.com .

Note: The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

