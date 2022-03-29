­­­­StradVision and ZF Partner to Accelerate The Future of Automated Driving Perception Technology

Partnership strengthens ZF's global ecosystem for automated driving Level 3 and Level 4 systems

SEOUL, South Korea and FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, an AI-based vision processing technology company for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS, announced today that technology company ZF has acquired a 6 percent stake in StradVision to expand the portfolio of automated driving perception software.

"We are proud to count ZF as one of our strategic investors," said Junhwan Kim, CEO at StradVision. "Together with the global mobility specialist ZF, we will strive to speed up the market for autonomous driving with leading perception solutions."

"The partnership with StradVision considerably extends our autonomous driving perception and sensor fusion capabilities," said Marc Bolitho, head of Engineering of the Electronics and ADAS division at ZF Group. "Together with our sensors, middleware platform and high-performance computing solutions, this vision perception software expertise from StradVision can provide a key component of our environmental sensor fusion for shuttles, commercial and light vehicles that can be optimized for centralized electrical architectures."

A SAFE EYE ON THE VEHICLE'S ENVIRONMENT

StradVision's SVNet software allows vehicles to accurately detect and identify objects — such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, free space, traffic signs, and lights — even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting.

The software relies on deep learning-based perception algorithms, which requires a relatively small amount of memory and has low power consumption. The software supports a wide variety of hardware platforms and can also be customized and optimized for other hardware systems.

The StradVision software is currently used in high-volume models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles.

ZF AS SYSTEM PROVIDER FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

Autonomous driving and vehicle software are among the strategic technology fields within the ZF product portfolio. ZF's AD system solutions for the automotive and mobility sectors include high-performance computers such as the ZF ProAI, automotive software supporting ADAS and AD functions, sensors like camera, radar and LiDAR, and smart actuators.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide and is serviced by over 250 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Munich. StradVision has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.



About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility. With some 157,500 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €38.3 billion in fiscal 2021. The company operates 188 production locations in 31 countries. For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

