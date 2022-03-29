RISMedia Launches RISMedia Premier, a Best-In-Class Membership Program for Real Estate Professionals

New premium content channel features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.

NORWALK, Conn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the launch of RISMedia Premier, a premium content channel that offers best-in-class journalism, special reports, proprietary data, competitive intelligence and much more.

Over the past year, RISMedia has been stepping up its game to deliver on its promise to serve real estate professionals with the most informative and actionable content in the industry. It has made time and monetary investments to upgrade its suite of products, and the launch of Premier is the culmination of the organization's hard work and commitment to serving the real estate community.

"RISMedia Premier marks a new era for our company, and a strengthened commitment to our community," says RISMedia founder and CEO, John Featherston. "We are steadfast in our mission to remain the most reliable independent source for real estate news and information, because information is your currency."

The company is more than confident that a Premier membership is an excellent value for real estate professionals. In fact, when breaking down all the benefits it's easy to see that membership pays for itself.

RISMedia Premier Member Benefits:

Unlimited access to all RISMedia.com content

Monthly print issues of Real Estate magazine, the industry's foremost print publication, now in its 38th year

CEO & Leadership Exchange Discounts to all RISMedia events, including 25% off our

Exclusive access to research reports:

Elite virtual education

Early access to our best-in-class monthly special reports

Ad-light experience sitewide

RISMedia says it will remain tirelessly committed to evolving these offerings and providing real estate professionals with the tools, resources and insights that elevate a real estate professional's value.

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events, including RISMedia's CEO & Leadership Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmaker Reception & Dinner; the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

