OPTX Looks to Bright Future with Steve Bright

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 -- OPTX, the Las Vegas based leading casino data software company, is pleased to welcome Steve Bright to their team as Vice President of Data Science.





Mr. Bright will lead OPTX's Data Science team, which designs, develops, tests, and monitors new AI features.

Mr. Bright will lead OPTX's Data Science team, which designs, develops, tests, and monitors new Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for OPTX's data modules. The data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

Prior to joining OPTX, Steve Bright worked as a Data Scientist in many different industries, and has over 30 published papers in fields running from Experimental High Energy Physics to Pharmacovigilance (Drug Safety). He also has several years of experience applying Data Science to problems in the Gaming Industry, including Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to forecast and optimize slot floor performance.

Steve holds a B.S. in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Chicago. Steve is also a recreational poker player, gambler, and an avid runner. Steve is a long-time resident of Las Vegas where he lives with his girlfriend Julie, and two German Shorthaired Pointers, Vonnegut and Joey, who are often running together in Las Vegas, training for the next half marathon.

A full list of Mr. Bright's published works may be found at: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-9250-3729

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

