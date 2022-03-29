LACROSSE LEGEND PAUL RABIL JOINS LAUREUS AS AMBASSADOR WITH A SHARED BELIEF IN THE POWER OF SPORT TO TRANSFORM THE LIVES OF YOUNG PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD

LACROSSE LEGEND PAUL RABIL JOINS LAUREUS AS AMBASSADOR WITH A SHARED BELIEF IN THE POWER OF SPORT TO TRANSFORM THE LIVES OF YOUNG PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Rabil, the pioneering professional Lacrosse player, entrepreneur and co-founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League, has become the newest Laureus Ambassador.

The announcement comes following a visit Rabil paid to a New York Laureus grantee, Harlem Lacrosse, where he participated in drills and games with young students to help inspire and encourage them. Rabil has long volunteered for the organization through the Premier Lacrosse League's community arm, PLL Assists. He also started the Paul Rabil Foundation in 2011 to help children with learning differences by creating programs and partnerships through sport and scholarship, an endeavor that is close to his heart having grown up with Auditory Processing Disorder and ADHD.

"The game of lacrosse has provided me endless opportunities; the ability to play the Native American game that I love, travel the world, meet people from all walks of life, and I'm forever indebted to the sport," said Rabil. "I'm pleased to announce my partnership with Laureus alongside their global programs which will continue to allow me to give back to the game that gave me so much."

As the newest Laureus Ambassador, Rabil joins leagues of other world class athletes and Olympic legends from every sport with the common thread to use the power of sport to transform the lives of underserved youth in the U.S. and globally. Laureus' mission is to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage against young people and children globally through sport. Since its inception, Laureus has improved the lives of six million young people in over 50 countries and currently supports more than 250 sports-based youth development programs around the world, including over 60 in the US.

Edwin Moses, Laureus Academy Member and Board Chair of Laureus USA said of the new ambassadorship, "Paul's dedication to not only the sport of Lacrosse, but to using his influence to help children recognize their own potential is inspiring. We couldn't be happier to have him join and support our critical mission to change the world through the power of sport, as proclaimed by our founding patron, Nelson Mandela."

As a global organization, Laureus annually convenes the world's most inspiring and celebrated athletes and people in sport through their Laureus World Sports Awards. The 2022 event will air on NBC in April. For more information: Laureus.com

This announcement comes ahead of Harlem Lacrosse's annual gala on March 31st which Paul will co-host. For more information: https://www.harlemlacrosse.org/10th-anniversary-celebration

