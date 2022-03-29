CGT Staffing Announces New Business Opportunity for Independent Recruiters

An accelerating client pipeline prompts CGT Staffing to expand its recruiting team.

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGT Staffing, formerly CompuGroup Technologies, today announced an initiative to expand its recruiting arm, prompted by an influx of new business from its client partners.

Based in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, CGT Staffing specializes in IT and executive-level placements on a contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time basis. As a result of the growing regional and national demand for its services, the company's professional expansion now encompasses workforce and consulting solutions across numerous industries and for multiple new clients. The growing demand for staffing solutions has prompted the organization to expand the size and scope of its recruiting team.

"It's a unique hiring environment right now," said Bill Welge, President and CEO. "While it's as simple as pairing candidates who need jobs with companies who need talent, it has become increasingly hard for many on both sides to find the right match. Unlike some of our competitors, our process revolves around identifying a mutual best fit, and our partners have acknowledged those efforts. We see a range of promising growth opportunities that necessitates further outgrowth of our team."

The recruiting process at CGT Staffing revolves around balance – matching robust employers with credible candidates and treating both with equal weight. A multi-point vetting process ensures clients are privy to the talent best suited to their organizations; likewise, each recruiter is empowered to act as an agent on behalf of his or her candidates, brokering a best fit for each over the long term.

Engagement of regional freelance recruiters is underway to augment the current organization. "It's a great opportunity for those with prior staffing experience to hone their skills, work remotely, and supplement their primary income," said Welge. "We're always looking for talented individuals who share our passion for making a difference in the lives of the candidates and the companies we serve," said Welge. "It's profoundly satisfying, to put someone on the proper career trajectory, or to play a small role in helping clients realize their growth potential."

Inquiries into independent recruiting opportunities at CGT Staffing may be directed to info@cgtstaffing.com.

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing, formerly CompuGroup Technologies, is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact:

Harton Semple

438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143

(800) 813-4595

inquiries@cgtstaffing.com

