Carver Road Hospitality to debut first New York City concept, Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, at CIVILIAN Hotel.

Las Vegas-based hospitality leader to bring elevated American dining and cocktail program to Hell's Kitchen

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Road Hospitality will bring its distinctive vision and best-in-class service to New York City this spring with the debut of Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room in Jason Pomeranc's CIVILIAN Hotel at 305 W. 48th Street in the historic Hell's Kitchen district. The first floor American brasserie, offering a seasonal menu of global flavors and locally-sourced ingredients, and lively second floor lounge will open late May 2022.

Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room arrives on the heels of Carversteak, Carver Road's namesake luxury steakhouse at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip; and Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in Salt Lake City's famed The Gateway cultural district.

"We wanted our first New York City location to reflect the vibrancy of the surrounding neighborhood, and the David Rockwell-designed hotel is the perfect host for our brand of dining and cocktailing done in classic Manhattan style," says Carver Road Hospitality Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sean Christie. "We're proud to partner with pioneering hotelier Jason Pomeranc and bring a unique and approachable offering to the hotel's guests, neighborhood and other visitors."

Carver Road's newly appointed Director of Culinary Development Jeannie Glass is designing the culinary program for Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room. The New York-based chef previously conceived the menu for Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club and joins the company following her tenure as Executive Culinary Director of Chicago-based Hogsalt Hospitality. She is widely recognized for nearly a decade of success on the Strip, where she served as Executive Sous Chef for Hogsalt's Bavette's Steakhouse and Bar at Park MGM and Michael Mina's Bardot Brasserie at ARIA; and as Executive Chef of Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Glass has also served as a Master Cook under "Chef of the Century" Joël Robuchon.

Rosevale's menu showcases Chef Glass' take on classic brasserie dishes and plat du jour offerings with a seasonal and regional influence. Among the appetizers: a market Crudo of locally caught fresh fish and steak tartare prepared Thai larb style. Entrée dishes include Coq au vin -- red wine braised chicken with wild mushrooms and potato parsnip purée – and a center cut pan-roasted salmon filet prepared with succotash salad and crushed tomatoes.

While guests dine on Rosevale's first floor dining room and garden patio, the second floor Cocktail Room – open until 4 a.m. and also featuring an outdoor terrace – will delight with upscale shareable bites and Midtown's most innovative beverage program designed by Carver Road's Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture Francesco Lafranconi. For Rosevale, the award-winning master mixologist will focus on worldwide Apertitifs, served from a tableside roving bar cart with pairing finger foods upon request, and an extensive selection of Vermouth and Extra Añejo Tequila.

Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, to be open seven nights a week, takes its name from Rosevale, the historic Hopper family farmhouse that stood on the neighborhood's landscape in the colonial era and was notable for its extensive gardens. Rosevale will anchor the culinary and beverage program at CIVILIAN Hotel, which opened to widespread acclaim in Fall 2021.

"We're very excited to partner with Carver Road Hospitality and Sean Christie on their first venture into New York City," said CIVILIAN Hotel Owner Jason Pomeranc. "Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN will be a tasteful oasis in the Theatre District for hotel guests and locals alike, whether they're coming by the restaurant to enjoy the incredible culinary offerings that Carver is known for, or popping upstairs before or after a show to sip on vermouth and cocktails in the lounge."

For Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room updates, visit rosevalenyc.com . Follow @RosevaleNYC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of premier hospitality concepts. Founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality opened Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in Salt Lake City and Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in December 2021. Rosevale Restaurant + Cocktail Room debut at the new CIVILIAN NYC in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in late May 2022. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, please visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality .

About CIVILIAN

CIVILIAN Hotel, located at 305 W. 48th Street in New York City, is a bold new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc, founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind Sixty Hotels. CIVILIAN merges accessible luxury, functionality, and high design with a focus on convenience and bespoke experiences for the modern traveler. Designed by renowned architect David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, and created in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities, and Atlas Hospitality, CIVILIAN boasts 203 charming and well-appointed accommodations, efficient in both their form and function. The hotel's public areas include a Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room (opening May 2022), secret garden, plush guest lounge, library, and a rooftop bar with striking views of the city. Website: www.civilianhotel.com .

