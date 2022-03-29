Angela James, MBA, LMSW, MEd, Joins LUNGevity as Care Navigator

A licensed social worker with extensive oncology experience, James will be a valuable resource for people living with lung cancer

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, welcomes Angela James, MBA, LMSW, MEd, as its Care Navigator. With over a decade of oncology counseling experience, James will be the first point of contact for those seeking support while offering comprehensive disease information to patients with lung cancer and their families and caregivers.

Before joining LUNGevity, James served as a Care Coordinator for Wellthy, where she provided resources to address the various lifestyle and financial challenges often caused by illness. James also worked at AdventHealth as a hospital case manager, where she partnered with medical staff to ensure patients were given the tools necessary to maintain their well-being on discharge from the hospital.

"We are excited that Angela is bringing her considerable skills to the Foundation," said Andrea Ferris, LUNGevity's president and CEO. "She understands that this position requires a balance of empathy and resource knowledge, and I know she will make a difference for the many people affected by lung cancer who trust us for assistance."

James received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi before earning a Master of Education from William Carey College. She also earned an MBA from Strayer University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Southern California.

About LUNGevity

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US



About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

