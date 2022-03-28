InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Access HVAC Unit for Servicing (AVZ-2028)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVAC industry and I thought there should be a way for technicians to perform inspection and service/maintenance tasks more efficiently," said an inventor, from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc., "so I invented the EASY ACCESS. My design would make HVAC service technicians' jobs easier."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to access and service a furnace heat exchanger and an air conditioning coil. In doing so, it increases convenience for HVAC technicians. As a result, it saves time and effort and it improves service efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-2028, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

