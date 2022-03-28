InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Sanitize Hands (AUP-1351)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and easy way to clean and sanitize your hands while working or in a public place," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the WONDER POCKET. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to sanitize hands. In doing so, it ensures that sanitizer is readily available when needed. As a result, it eliminates the need to search for a bottle of hand sanitizer or wipes and it could help to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

