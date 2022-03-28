'Davos of digital wellbeing' gets underway with ambition to drive greater understanding of digital harms

The inaugural Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit (29-30 March) will raise awareness of the hidden realities of our relationship with digital services

Leadership from IBM, UNESCO and Childnet amongst those speaking at sessions across the two-day Summit

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit is set to get underway today at The King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra), Saudi Arabia. The two-day event – hosted both virtually and at Ithra – will bring together leaders from across tech, academia, sports, culture and policy, providing a platform for thought leaders to develop new solutions for protecting the wellbeing of digital media users worldwide.

Focusing in on five key areas of concern, Summit sessions will invite speakers to offer insight and perspective on the topics of digital addiction, privacy, fake news and misinformation, relationships and algorithms. It is hoped that the exchange of ideas and knowledge can help to inspire tangible change in how we interact with, regulate and design digital platforms.

Amongst the roster of thought leaders expected to speak at the Summit, will be major figures representing tech, NGOs, charities, Governments and the cultural influencer community. The headline speakers include:

Will Gardner OBE, CEO at Childnet

Mo Gawdat , Author, Entrepreneur and Former Chief Business Officer, Google [X]

Jonathan Garner , Founder & CEO, Mind Over Tech

Ross Farrelly , PhD, Director Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, IBM

H.H. Princess Haifa Al Mogrin , Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , UNESCO

Angela Gandra da Silva Martins PhD, Vice-Minister, Human Rights for the Family

Liz Sweigart PhD, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Safe Kids AI

John A. Naslund , PhD, Instructor in Global Health & Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Gitanjali Rao , Innovator, Author, and TIME Magazine's first ever "Kid of the Year"

Speakers attending the Summit will discuss a broad range of topics relating to digital wellbeing. Panel session and speech highlights will include:

Technology and Me: 29th March, 07:15 – 07:55 BST

The Science of Digital Wellbeing: 29th March, 07:55 – 08:35 BST

The Psychology of Technology: 29th March, 09:30 – 10:10 BST

Achieving Digital Balance – Addiction & Responsible Media Design: 29th March, 10:10 – 10:50 BST

Should Digital Wellbeing be a Right? The Rights and Ethics of Digitalization: 29th March, 15:15 – 15:55 BST

Forming Habits and Developing Identity in the Digital Age: 29th March, 14:00 – 14:20 BST

Building a Brighter Future: 30th March, 07:00 – 07:30 BST

Does the internet need warning labels?: 30th March, 13:20 – 14:00 BST

Creating a Safe Cyber Space for Children & Teens: 30th March, 13:15 – 13:55 BST

To find out more and to see the full agenda visit https://sync.ithra.com/sync-summithttps://sync.ithra.com/.

