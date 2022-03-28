Churchill Mortgage Names Darren Shaffer as Chief Technology Officer

30-year technology veteran to oversee company-wide digital transformation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states, has tapped industry vet Darren Shaffer as Chief Technology Officer. Shaffer will oversee Churchill's enterprise technology platform and services, leading the design, creation and implementation of world-class systems that better drive efficiency, support growth, and inspire retention and recruitment efforts.

Churchill Mortgage has tapped industry vet Darren Shaffer as Chief Technology Officer.

"Our company has worked with Darren on a few projects in the past and we were instantly impressed with his attention to detail, positive attitude and wealth of experience in developing superior tech systems," said Matt Clarke, chief operating officer of Churchill Mortgage. "We're confident he's the right person to have at the helm as we elevate the overall user experience and technology platforms at Churchill to new heights."

Shaffer's primary focus is to spearhead a digital transformation that provides a seamless, highly-personalized user experience for borrowers, loan officers and operations staff. He plans to build upon the company's existing partnerships and continue the evolution of a unified loan application experience with complete transparency from whatever device the borrower chooses. Shaffer will oversee the entire technology team, including 18-year company veteran Dan Jones who was recently promoted to Chief Information Officer.

"Churchill's vision and foresight for how it can best revolutionize the borrower experience aligns with where I believe our industry is heading. The decision to join was an easy one," said Shaffer. "The dedication to people, authenticity, culture and education flows through every aspect of the company, which will enable Churchill to successfully maneuver through this next phase of growth and evolution. The foundation for success is already in place, I'm just here to make our technology services a key differentiator for both our team members and customers."

Over the span of his 30+ year career, Shaffer has developed over 117 enterprise systems, some with millions of users worldwide. He's held senior technology positions at noteworthy companies such as Wal-Mart Information Systems, Oracle, Navidec, Microsoft, and most recently served as a thought-leading CTO in the mortgage industry. Shaffer is a 6-time Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award winner and holds numerous certifications in both Microsoft's NET and Oracle's Java enterprise technology platforms.

Shaffer's hire coincides with the rapid growth and expansion of Churchill Mortgage across the country. Last year, Churchill's Pacific Northwest division grew to 24 locations across seven states and surpassed $1 billion in annual loan volume just two years after opening its first branch. The company also added 279 new employees in 2021, highlighting its commitment to recruiting best-in-class talent that create value and cultivate a better overall experience for both employees and customers.

About Churchill Mortgage

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace", "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter @ChurchillMtg , Instagram , Pinterest and Facebook .

