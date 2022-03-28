ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "DO YOU PREFER SEX WITH THE LIGHTS ON OR OFF?"

COMPARES TO QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: Do you prefer the lights on or off during sex? And the answers may surprise you.

And while many things have changed over the past 10 years, most adults still prefer making love with a mixture of the lights being on and off. In 2011, 48% of the respondents preferred changing it up with the lighting while 32% of 2021's respondents did. Lights off were preferred by 41% of the respondents in 2011 while only 28% of those polled in 2021 like it in the dark. And only 10% of those surveyed in 2011 chose lovemaking with the lights on compared to 11% in 2021. Interestingly, only 1% of the respondents in 2011 had no preference compared to 29% in 2021.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, isn't surprised by these results. "For most couples, having the lights on or off depends on the situation, mood and time of day," Skyler says. "I'm pleased to see the number of people who prefer lovemaking with the lights off has gone down. While making love in the dark can be a sensory heightening experience, I encourage all couples to feel comfortable and uninhibited with the lights on as well."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "When it comes to sex, Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products to enhance any experience – regardless of the lighting situation."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

