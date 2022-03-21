Westbridge Energy Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Energy Corp. ("Westbridge" or the "Company") (TSXV: WEB) (FRA: PUQ3) (OTCQB: WEGYF) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC in the United States.

Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chairman of Westbridge, said: "We are pleased to have obtained our DTC eligibility, which streamlines the process of trading shares in the United States, benefitting Westbridge and our shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Company, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for publicly traded companies in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors and brokers benefit from potentially greater liquidity, execution speeds, and reduction in costs, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's common shares.

Westbridge's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEB" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PUQ3".

Westbridge Energy Corp. develops best-in-class solar PV projects. The Company plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by identifying, originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Westbridge management team has a strong track-record. The management team of the Company has previously developed 40+ projects worldwide, obtaining and executing permits for projects on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridgeprovides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development, benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

