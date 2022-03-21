Troutman Pepper Adds Two More Top Partners to Expanding National Financial Services Team

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Phan and Lori Sommerfield have joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Consumer Financial Services Practice Group as partners. They join more than a dozen other attorneys who came to the firm from Ballard Spahr earlier this year, including seven partners announced last month.

Lori Sommerfield (LEFT) and Kim Phan (RIGHT) joined Troutman Pepper Monday, March 21 as partners. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Kim and Lori to Troutman Pepper and are excited to add their respective expertise in privacy and data protection and consumer financial services regulatory compliance to the firm," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. "Their sophisticated practices are direct complements to our existing team and clients."

Based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Phan focuses her practice on privacy and data protection, counseling companies on the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and other federal and state privacy and data security statutes and regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). She regularly provides strategic planning and guidance for companies to incorporate privacy and data security considerations throughout product development, marketing, and implementation.

Based in Minneapolis, MN and affiliated with Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office, Sommerfield has over two decades of consumer financial services regulatory compliance experience in federal government, in-house, and private practice settings. With a specialty in fair lending and responsible banking, she has successfully represented banks and non-banks in navigating supervisory issues, preparing for examinations by the CFPB and prudential federal banking agencies, and defending fair lending investigations and enforcement actions by the CFPB and U.S. Department of Justice.

"Troutman Pepper's national platform and the breadth and depth of its Consumer Financial Services Practice Group attracted us to the firm," Sommerfield said. "The firm's dedication to client service excellence was also a big draw, and we are excited to join our colleagues here," Phan added.

Phan earned her JD from George Mason University and her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Sommerfield earned her JD from Catholic University of America and her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.

Troutman Pepper has more than 200 attorneys who regularly advise financial services providers and is nationally recognized for its prowess in the space. A two-time winner of Law360′s Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year award, Troutman Pepper's Consumer Financial Services team helps clients resolve litigation, provides regulatory guidance, and assists with investigations and actions initiated by federal and state government agencies. In 2021, Troutman Pepper was named FinTech Law Firm of the Year by The Deal, becoming the first firm to receive the award.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP