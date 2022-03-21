TiE Silicon Valley Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Announces TiEcon 2022, World's Largest Entrepreneurship Conference

Healthcare Pioneer Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, to deliver Grand Keynote with Rich Karlgaard as the virtual conference targets 50,000 attendees from 100 countries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Silicon Valley , a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, has announced virtual TiEcon 2022, May 5-7. TiEcon 2022, the world's largest technology-anchored entrepreneurship conference, showcases thought leaders and brings together innovators, venture capitalists, and technology firms to inspire and advance entrepreneurship.

Ranked among the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship, TiEcon has attracted thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals. TiEcon 2022 will focus on the hottest areas of innovation: artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud technologies, crypto, cybersecurity, health, supply chain, sustainability, and more.

The grand keynote speaker is Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer Inc. He was named the top pharmaceutical CEO in America by Institutional Investor in 2020. A Greek immigrant, former veterinarian, and child of Holocaust survivors, Dr. Bourla became the head of Pfizer in 2019 and transformed the corporation just before being tested by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mobilizing Pfizer amidst strenuous conditions, Dr. Bourla had a front-row seat to the years-long process of developing a vaccine played out in nine months in a story of innovation, determination, and ingenuity.

"It gives me great pleasure to address a global audience of innovators and changemakers at TiEcon 2022. As the product of one of the most incredible achievements while facing political, social, and economic crises, I hope to emphasize that it isn't about luck, but methodical preparation, strong leadership and a clear vision that brought the vaccine forward. It is equally applicable to any endeavor that any entrepreneur, professional, or executive chooses to undertake today." -Dr. Albert Bourla

"We are beyond excited to have Dr. Bourla, an iconic leader, to inspire our global audience attending TiEcon 2022." - A.G. Karunakaran, president, TiE Silicon Valley

"I am honored to welcome and host Dr. Bourla to the grand stage in an intimate conversation with Rich Karlgaard, a media personality and long-time publisher of Forbes." - Vish Mishra, Council of Trustees and former president, TiE Silicon Valley

"On behalf of the entire TiEcon leadership team and volunteers, we are thrilled to have Dr. Bourla grace the occasion." - Kamal Anand and Dipty Desai, board members and joint conveners chairing TiEcon 2022

About TiE Silicon Valley

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneurs and executives of South Asian origin in Silicon Valley, TiE is a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship globally. TiE strives to inspire entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding programs and activities. TiE events bring together the entrepreneurial community to learn from leaders, as well as each other. Besides social values, the economic value enabled through TiE entrepreneurial endeavors is estimated to exceed over $500B globally.

