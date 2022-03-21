Taste the 90’s with the Launch of Mike’s® Hard Freeze

Makers of Mike's Hard Lemonade launch new innovation reminiscent of your favorite slushy flavors

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to fans' love for nostalgic flavors, Mike's® Hard Lemonade is bringing back the 90's with new Mike's® Hard Freeze: a collection of four refreshing, throwback flavors that will remind you of your favorite slushy flavors. In fact, more than 70% of consumers1 crave nostalgic flavors, reminding them of simpler times and carefree days. When it comes to maximum chill and the ultimate refreshment, new Mike's® Hard Freeze is guaranteed to blast your tastebuds with something totally new and different from the original hard lemonade expert.

"New Mike's® Hard Freeze delivers all the flavor without the brain freeze," said John Shea, chief marketing officer, Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. "Mike's® Hard Freeze was inspired by 90's nostalgia with throwback flavors, colors, and packaging. As a first for Mike's® Hard Lemonade, we crafted four refreshing, delicious and sessionable flavors to create a taste experience that brings back that 90's nostalgia."

All four flavors come in a 12-can variety pack. Both Blue Freeze and Red Freeze will also be available in 23.5oz. single serve cans. Mike's® Hard Freeze is 5% ABV and comes in four refreshing flavors.

Blue Freeze: Tastes just like your favorite melted blue raspberry slushy flavor. The balance of sweetness and tartness makes it very refreshing and sessionable.

Red Freeze : Tastes just like the classic red cherry berry slushy you remember, now liquified. Perfectly balanced sweetness and tartness for super refreshment.

White Freeze : Inspired by an indulgent, chilled creamcicle flavor with just the right amount of sweetness and tartness.

Pink Freeze: Tastes like your favorite frosty pink lemonade slushy. Its juicy lemonade flavor is extremely refreshing.

To celebrate the release of Mike's® Hard Freeze, the brand is launching a fun, integrated campaign that will transport you back to the 90's. They're bringing this rad decade to life through a mix of social, digital, and influencer content and live events from now through the summer. Mike's® Hard Freeze will be pulling consumers into the 90's through the Freeze Factory, a magical place where the colors, flavors, and influences of the 90's are infused into every can of Mike's® Hard Freeze: Boy Band :15. Try Mike's® Hard Freeze for yourself by visiting the product locator or your nearest retailer: https://locator.mikeshard.com. Share your Mike's® Hard Freeze tasting experience on social using #MikesHardFreeze and tagging us at @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram and Facebook and @MHL on Twitter.

About Mike's ® Hard Freeze

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's® Hard Lemonade Co. defined the flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking Mike's® Hard Lemonade. Today, Mike's product line is comprised of premium malt beverages including Mike's® Hard Lemonade, Mike's® HARDER Lemonade, Mike's® Hard Lemonade Seltzer and Mike's® Hard Freeze. Mike's® Hard Freeze tastes like your favorite slushy flavors. Mike's® Hard Freeze is 5% ALC/VOL per 12 fl. oz. and available in four flavors: Blue, Red, White, and Pink Freeze. To learn more about Mike's® Hard Freeze, visit https://www.mikeshard.com/new-freeze or learn more at @MikesHardLemonade on Instagram & Facebook and @MHL on Twitter.

1 The stat provided comes from a 2021 article by Nutritional Outlook, entitled "2021 Flavor Trends for Food and Beverage"

