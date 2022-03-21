TANGRAM FLEX, INC. AWARDED UNDER $950 MILLION US AIR FORCE CONTRACT TO SUPPORT JOINT ALL DOMAIN COMMAND AND CONTROL

DAYTON, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc. has been awarded a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to compete for orders under a $950,000,000 ceiling for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Tangram Flex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tangram Flex) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the Pentagon's JADC2 strategy," says Ryan Helbach, Director of Business Development at Tangram Flex. "Tangram's expertise in interoperability and software integration in high-stakes environments is directly suited for supporting the DoD in the adoption of open systems designs and the modernization of software systems."

ABOUT TANGRAM FLEX

Tangram Flex is a product-driven software company that provides custom service and expertise in system modernization, integration, assurance, and autonomy. We believe every mission deserves access to innovation, and so we deliver software research, prototypes, services, and products that enable rapid integration with confidence.

Tangram Flex has experience from DoD, Fortune 50 companies, and innovative software startups. We are dedicated to walking alongside our customers to keep pace with changes in technology. For press inquiries, contact Liz Grauel: press@tangramflex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tangram Flex