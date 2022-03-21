Spectrum Enterprise Launches Enterprise Network Edge Solution

Enables Larger Organizations to Modernize Complex Networks with Range of Integrated Managed Services

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced Enterprise Network Edge (ENE), a new solution designed to help businesses simplify the management and migration of complex, larger-scale networks. ENE offers advanced security and SD-WAN capabilities along with a portfolio of connectivity options and co-management capabilities through a cloud-based portal. Designed to meet the needs of enterprises as they increasingly digitize, the ENE solution leverages Fortinet Security-driven Networking technologies, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, to converge networking and security to uniquely deliver integrated and secure WAN and LAN services.

Enterprise Network Edge provides IT teams with the capabilities to manage their current network infrastructure while also allowing them to modernize and digitize at their own pace. The ENE solution supports hybrid WAN configurations across various locations that may include a mix of legacy WAN and new SD-WAN infrastructure, offering a great deal of flexibility.

"Organizations require a reliable, secure and high-performance network in order to support demanding software applications," said Bob Schroeder, Vice President, Enterprise Data Product Management, Spectrum Enterprise. "Enterprise Network Edge provides the support, flexibility, security and efficiencies that cloud-first and large-scale clients need to ensure effective digital experiences while moving to hybrid network architectures and distributed operating models across locations, clouds and users."

According to Frost & Sullivan, 80% of organizations evaluating SD-WAN prefer it to be fully- or co-managed.*

"Enterprises are looking for network providers to take a consultative approach and to design customized solutions that are optimized for their specific business needs," said Frost & Sullivan's Roopa Honnachari, Vice President of Research, Network & Edge Services. "With the launch of ENE, Spectrum Enterprise now has a wide range of managed services and connectivity options targeting the enterprise market that could accelerate the adoption of next generation SD-WAN services as companies get back to business as usual."

Enterprise Network Edge offers the following benefits:

Network Edge provides Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with advanced routing to quickly direct and prioritize network traffic and protect against threats.

Virtual Edge and Remote Access deliver simple and secure connectivity to applications by leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, allowing organizations, remote workers included, to connect to their public cloud as well as experience the benefits of traffic prioritization and application aware routing.

LAN Management enables networks to improve traffic flow on the local area network, expand capacity, centralize administration and extend network protection.

A cloud- based portal allows for real-time insights and administration of the network, including traffic flow and bandwidth capacity.

The solution offers custom design and implementation, including professional install and 24/7/365 US-based support.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

*Frost & Sullivan, "SD WAN End User Survey: Business Drivers for the Digital Transformation Initiatives of US Companies," November 2021.

