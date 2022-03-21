Siri Singh Sahib Corporation calls for peace and support for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine

3HO, Sikh Dharma raise funds for aid, with their European communities leading the way

ESPANOLA, N.M., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siri Singh Sahib Corporation, a group of religious and spiritual organizations dedicated to the betterment of individuals and communities worldwide, and its global community of Sikhs, spiritual leaders, Kundalini Yoga teachers, students and volunteers are uniting in a call for peace and support for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The 3HO community and Sikh Dharma International were recently invited to pray for peace at the United Nations Church Center as part of a multifaith prayer service for Ukraine organized by the Parliament of the World's Religions and the Committee of Religious NGOs.

"Our global communities have been watching the events in Ukraine unfold with deep concern," said Sikh Dharma International's Secretary-General, Gurujot Kaur Khalsa. "Some of our community members are in Ukraine with their neighborhoods under attack, and others are fleeing or completely unreachable. We pray for their safety. Still others are volunteering in refugee centers across Europe or are in Russia praying for peace. We stand united in our call for peace and support for those affected."

3HO Europe and Sikh Dharma International are raising money for direct aid to Ukrainian refugees. Those who wish to offer their support can make a donation via the European portal or the North American portal.

3HO Germany, the Malaysian Sangat and the Guru Ram Das Aquarian Academy have partnered with the Sikh American Veterans Alliance and the Raj Khalsa Gurdwara in Virginia to provide up to $50,000 in matching aid funds, which will double the dollars raised by the fellowship.

3HO Europe started the efforts with the global launch of a 40-day meditation for peace on Feb. 27; 40 musicians and 40 teachers have signed up to participate. To join a meditation and prayer session, visit https://tockify.com/3hoeuropecalendar/detail/2/1645988400000.

