Shure Announces Expansion of Intellimix® Room Microsoft teams Rooms Certification at Enterprise Connect 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Enterprise Connect, Shure announced that IntelliMix® Room, the first software DSP certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms on the Crestron UC-C100-T, has received expanded Microsoft Teams Rooms certification with the Lenovo™ ThinkSmart™ Core, a computing device built on the Intel vPro ®. Underscoring the Company's commitment to providing seamless collaboration, this expanded certification is applicable for use cases where the Shure Microflex® Ecosystem is jointly leveraged with video conferencing products from Poly, Logitech, Crestron, and Lenovo. IntelliMix Room is ideally suited for use with bundles and technology from each of these partners.

Shure IntelliMix Room is Software DSP that runs on Windows 10 in-room PCs and is designed to optimize the performance of Microflex Ecosystem solutions, achieving best-in-class audio in meetings through the implementation of echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic mixing technology. By expanding Microsoft Teams Rooms certification to Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core, Shure is emphasizing the IntelliMix Room Software DSP and Microflex Ecosystem's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality collaboration standards with multiple communication partners to rooms throughout the world.

Pairing Teams-certified Shure products with available Microsoft Teams Rooms partner kits like the Poly Studio Large Room Kit ensures thoroughly tested and reliable video conference solutions for smarter hybrid meetings. Meeting participants can be seen and heard using Shure Microflex® AdvanceTM microphones with IntelliMix DSP and intelligently designed camera solutions from Poly, making even remote participants feel like they are together in the same room. In addition to a Shure and Poly solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, combining select Microflex Ecosystem solutions with the Poly G7500 Video Conferencing System provides Zoom-certified options for quality collaboration in large rooms that is simple and versatile. Participants can tune in to every pertinent detail, regardless of the size or configuration of the space, keeping the focus on the content of the meeting and not the technology.

"Ensuring our audio solutions seamlessly collaborate with other platforms remains one of our primary goals. We understand the direct impact and benefits these partnerships and certifications provide to both end users and IT professionals," said Paul Gunia, Director of Technology Partnerships, at Shure. "Pairing Shure Microflex Ecosystem solutions with leading video conference solutions from Poly make achieving the highest-quality collaboration standards more seamless, scalable, and flexible than ever. Our certified communication and premium solutions can ensure every member of your team feels present and essential to each meeting, whether they are at the far end of the conference table or halfway across the globe."

"Today's modern day hybrid workplace needs to accommodate attendees that are both on-site and remote to provide an equitable meeting experience," said Jay McArdle, Senior Director of Product Management, Poly. "By combining Poly solutions with Director AI technology, which intelligently frames conference room participants, with Shure Microflex Ecosystem solutions for Microsoft Teams Large Rooms, we will deliver a seamless collaboration experience where every participant on the call feels seen and heard with total clarity. "

Thanks to continued expansion of platform partnerships by Shure, users have access to unified communication and premium audio solutions that encourage the standardization of meeting room AV and audio systems in more office spaces and on more campuses. These organizations can leverage the same architecture in all room types with Shure IntelliMix Room DSP software, while keeping the systems compatible, user-friendly, and easy to integrate with certified platforms.

Available through several licensing options, IntelliMix Room software offers flexibility as a long-term investment over the lifecycle of multiple meeting spaces. It can also be more cost-effective than the leading hardware-based audio DSPs, available via download, whenever you need it.

