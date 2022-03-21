Rubbermaid Introduces DuraLite™ Bakeware to Upgrade Every Step of the Kitchen Journey

New premium line offers lightweight, durable bakeware that takes you from oven to table

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rubbermaid Incorporated – a trusted name in food storage and organization for more than 100 years – announced its initial foray into the baking category with the launch of Rubbermaid® DuraLite™ Bakeware: a high-end line of baking dishes that combines the best of glass and ceramic bakeware into one.

Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware is an all-in-one solution to support every step of the kitchen journey. From baking to serving dinner party favorites and storing, freezing and reheating leftovers, this modern, elegantly-designed bakeware is the kitchen upgrade any home cook or baker will enjoy using – and will want to display on their tables.

"As a leader in food storage and organization, we know our customers value long-lasting, versatile kitchenware that makes life easier. We share that passion and saw an opportunity to bring those qualities to the baking category for the first time," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware offers an innovative and modern solution that does it all - and is always table ready."

A revolutionary product designed for durability

Made from a revolutionary type of glass, Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware is designed for high heat tolerance and durability, with broiler- and oven-safe features of up to 550⁰F - 100⁰F higher than any glass or ceramic bakeware available today. Further, the dishes are extra lightweight compared to ceramic, break and chip resistant and microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for added convenience.

In keeping with the brand's history of organization, the dishes feature a nestable and stackable design to optimize cabinet and refrigerator space. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes for easy organization — ranging from single 9x13 and 10x10 dishes, to ramekins and an assortment of mixed sets. Sets are also available with square or rectangle dishes and are offered with and without lids.

Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware can be purchased at online retailers including Amazon®, Target®, Walmart®, Bed Bath & Beyond® and Kohl's®, starting at $19.99 for single pieces.

