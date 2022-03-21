NAU Country appoints Mick Deal Chief Operating Officer

RAMSEY, Minn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAU Country Insurance Company today announced the appointment of Michael "Mick" Deal as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will lead Claims, Legal and Compliance, Technology and Underwriting. James Korin remains President of NAU Country and will continue to oversee all aspects of the business, with a heightened focus on serving customers and the American farmer, along with the strategic initiatives for the organization.

"NAU Country has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years and our future plans require an infrastructure that will continue to provide the highest level of service our customers have come to expect," said Jim Korin, President, NAU Country. "Mick is well positioned to take on this role that will enable our organization to succeed, backed by his success in delivering leading technology services over the past seven years as our Chief Marketing Technology Officer."

Mick is a third-generation crop insurance leader with nearly 19 years of leadership experience in the industry. Before serving as NAU's Chief Marketing Technology Officer, Mr. Deal joined NAU Country in 2003 as Senior Vice President, Information Technology and was integral in creating innovative solutions and technology for the company. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota – Duluth in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Business.

"As we set our sights on further growth, I'm excited to help enhance the ease of doing business and offer the latest technology and precision farming tools to help the American farmer," said Mick Deal. "I've been around crop insurance for as long as I can remember and it's an honor to be a part of a leadership team focused on helping supply America with its food."

About NAU Country

NAU Country Insurance Company, a QBE Insurance Company, is a leading multi-peril crop insurance company passionate about serving the American farmer and supporting their agents in the continental U.S. Headquartered in Ramsey, MN, with branch offices in nine locations, NAU Country has grown over the years by providing outstanding customer service and leading-edge technology. NAU Country is currently licensed in 48 states and employs over 880 field and office staff across the country. As a division of QBE Insurance Group Ltd., a leading global insurer, NAU Country has the financial strength for today's insurance environment. For more information, visit www.naucountry.com.

