Ketchum and Its Clients Celebrate Four PRWeek Award Wins, More Than Any Other Agency

Firm Earns Honorable Mention with Mastercard for Overall Campaign of the Year

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum won four PRWeek Awards and three honorable mentions at the 2022 PRWeek Awards ceremony, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street last week in New York. Ketchum won more awards than any other firm, continuing its track record as the most-awarded agency after achieving the same honor at February's Innovation SABRE Awards.

Ketchum North America President Neera Chaudhary said of the wins: "Being recognized with so many trophies at an award show focused on creative and impact underscores our ability to really move the needle in areas of importance to our clients. I'm incredibly proud that our winning work is centered around campaigns that break new ground in DE&I, influencer analytics and branding in the metaverse – some of the most critical and exciting communications opportunities of our time."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:

BEST IN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

"True Name"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN MULTICULTURAL MARKETING

"True Name"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

"True Name"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN SOCIAL MEDIA

"Super Wendy's World"

Wendy's with Ketchum

The firm also won honorable mentions in the following categories:

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

"True Name"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

"The Strivers Initiative"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN DATA INSIGHT

"The Incredible Egg Challenge"

American Egg Board with Ketchum

