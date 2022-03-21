ICEE® Launches Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies at Kroger

The nation's number one frozen beverage brand debuts new, sweet treats with iconic flavors

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEE® lovers rejoice! There is a brand-new way to enjoy the coldest and coolest drink in town! The ICEE Company, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), today announced its newest sweet treat, ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies, available exclusively at Kroger. Fans can now enjoy the classic pop and fizz of their favorite carbonated beverage in a delicious crème filled cookie. Sandwiched between two vanilla wafers, cookies feature either Cherry or Blue Raspberry ICEE flavored crème – the same iconic flavors fans have loved for over 53 years.

"We are continually innovating at ICEE and are beyond excited to bring fans their beloved frozen beverage flavors in a new, fun cookie format," said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "We have no doubt that these new crème filled cookies will be a hit among fans. It's a completely different experience – perfect for snacking on the go – with our beloved cherry and blue raspberry flavors that evoke nostalgia and make you feel like a kid again!"

Since 1967, ICEE has been a household name, forming its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages. The new crème filled cookies join the iconic ICEE portfolio, helping fans to relive their childhood and create new memories with the ones they love. ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies are now available at Kroger stores nationwide, for an SRP $3.29.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, ARCTIC BLAST, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

