iBASEt Solumina iSeries Featured in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Availability on Azure can reduce purchase, installation, and management costs of iBASEt's SaaS

manufacturing solutions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that iBASEt solutions are now featured in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. iBASEt customers can now take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and HITRUST security of Azure for a more streamlined purchase and deployment experience.

"Being listed in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an important step forward of our vision to simplify how complex manufacturing processes are performed," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "We are excited to be part of this marketplace to drive greater awareness of our manufacturing SaaS solutions, the value they provide, and our ability to accelerate company growth."

The iBASEt Solumina iSeries can digitally transform how manufacturing, quality, and sustainment/MRO operations are performed. With a digital framework to view, control, and optimize complex operations, manufacturers can achieve higher operational excellence and greater business resilience to respond faster to unexpected change.

Built on a cloud-native architecture, iBASEt Solumina iSeries is transforming how manufacturers operate. Simplified systems integration, accelerated deployment time, and streamlined feature additions provide an ideal framework to manage today's modern industrial digital ecosystem.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

View iBASEt Solumina iSeries in the Azure Marketplace here.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

gbenzie@ibaset.com

View original content:

SOURCE iBASEt