DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America's Most Impactful Privately Held Companies

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that Cog Systems has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2022. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year 2022 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America's privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs, and team members are making an important impact in the economy.

(PRNewswire)

Cog Systems Awarded 2022 Impact Company of The Year by DotCom Magazine

DotCom Magazine has honored Cog Systems as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place. Cog Systems uniquely distinguishes itself according to this criterion.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risktakers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2022 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that's why each company's unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways."

"Our vision has always been to enable the world to become a more safe and secure place," says Carl L. Nerup, CEO of Cog Systems, "and while we do not seek recognition for what we do, we are extremely flattered by this recognition of how our entire team has worked tirelessly with our clients to develop the next generation of Ultra-Secure Devices." To view the interview, please visit this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIUXgWg9b_o

Cog Systems is the leading provider of hardened connected devices (IoT) on commercial platforms for government and regulated enterprises. Our Aegis Secure line of products from Cog Systems are built on an isolated and modular architecture using Cog Systems' Virtual Mobile Device SDK and formally verified Type-1 virtualization. Discrete Virtual Machines running on the Type-1 Hypervisor keep critical processes secure, enabling MILS architectures that support applications with privacy and mutual distrust for all Aegis Secure products.

About Cog Systems

Cog Systems has been preparing for the revolution in connected device architecture since 2015. The traditional architecture of IoT and smart devices creates a massive attack surface, forcing security policy to accept high risk, restricted access, which poses a burden on users. By coupling the same modularity techniques used in cloud computing with the fundamentals of security, trustworthiness, and adaptability to enable highly secure connected devices, Cog proactively delivers the assurance of defense-grade security for world governments and corporate enterprises. https://cog.systems/

About DotCom Magazine

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine takes an "entrepreneur's first" approach in everything it reports and in every interview it conducts. They cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what its readers want to learn about. If something is important to its readers, it's important to them. DotCom Magazines reports in a reliable and easy to understand voice. www.DotComMagazine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cog Systems