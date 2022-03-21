CALIFORNIA FERTILITY PARTNERS ACQUIRED BY PINNACLE FERTILITY, THE NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility welcomes California Fertility Partners (CFP) to their fast-growing network of physician-led fertility practices. CFP brings to the network 30+ years of family-building expertise as a leading California fertility care provider located in Los Angeles. As trailblazers in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, CFP brought the first US baby born from a frozen embryo transfer into the world in 1986 and is an international destination for fertility treatments. Now as part of Pinnacle Fertility, CFP will join an esteemed team of physicians and clinical leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and fostering an effortless patient-first experience.

"California Fertility Partners is a comprehensive and compassionate fertility care program," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle, "bringing their success and expert synergy to our collaborative, physician-led platform makes us a stronger resource for future families to realize their dreams in the US and around the globe."

Pinnacle Fertility is setting the standard in care for family-building with a high-performing network of clinics across the US. With a focus on shared services to centralize and elevate operations, finances, and marketing, it is championing a program that celebrates collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders, utilizes advanced processes and technologies, and cultivates an inclusive environment for its patients and team members.

"We're thrilled to join a platform that puts patients first," says Dr. Guy Ringler, "as an international destination for LGBTQ+ families, it is a privilege to bring more access and visibility through the Pinnacle platform for patients who need the help of donor eggs, sperm, and surrogacy."

"We make every effort to provide the highest quality care in a personalized and supportive environment," shares Dr. Richard Marrs, "joining the family of Pinnacle Fertility clinics allows us to provide patients with more robust access to resources and greater ease and success on their journey."

CFP joins Pinnacle's other high-performing fertility clinics with an increasing national footprint focused on providing access to treatment and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility and genomic services.

"At CFP, we have always taken pride in treating each patient with an individualized approach whether they are working to build their families now or preserving fertility options for their future, adds Dr. Karine Chung, "We are thrilled to partner with Pinnacle Fertility as they share our vision to provide the most advanced tools for our patients to achieve the highest success rates."

"The decision to choose Pinnacle Fertility to support our practice was made intentionally and thoughtfully. It was important to me to entrust our practice in the hands of an organization that understands the unique nuances of fertility and how it differs from other fields of medicine, says Dr. Kelly Baek, "Pinnacle's vast network of fertility clinics around the nation, led by an experienced team of fertility leaders, provides us with the infrastructure and innovative resources to help us further optimize patient successes. I appreciate that this partnership allows me to spend more time focusing on caring for my patients."

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

About California Fertility Partners

California Fertility Partners (CFP), a leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility and has helped thousands of people realize their dream of parenthood for more than 30 years. Dedicated to excellence in fertility and genomic medicine, CFP is an international destination located in Los Angeles, California. CFP has helped create some of the first IVF babies in the world and is globally recognized for providing high-quality, comprehensive IVF treatments in the field of reproductive medicine.

