Braskem Expands Additive Manufacturing Portfolio with Polyethylene and Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene 3D Printing Filaments

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today the expansion of its 3D printing product portfolio to include polyethylene (PE) and glass fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filaments. Braskem's PE and glass fiber reinforced PP filaments are easier to print, have less warpage, minimal shrinkage, and better interlayer adhesion than other comparable products on the market.

Braskem's polypropylene and polyethylene products are the ideal solution for 3D printing.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "Braskem continues to evolve its product portfolio for the rapidly growing 3D printing market. Braskem's polypropylene and polyethylene products have superior printing capabilities with minimum warpage and are the ideal solution for 3D printing. Unlike other materials on the market, Braskem's PE is perfect for packaging and consumer applications and can be used anywhere HDPE would normally be used, while our new glass fiber reinforced polypropylene has added strength and durability which makes it a great solution for automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic, and industrial applications. At Braskem, our team strives every day to innovate and expand our portfolio of additive manufacturing products to facilitate the growth of our clients."

Glass Fiber Reinforced PP 3D Printing Filament (FL500PP-GF)

FL500PP-GF glass fiber reinforced polypropylene filament is a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing, containing glass fiber for added strength and durability. This formulation is designed to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage and bed adhesion issues.

Applications

Automotive, aerospace, medical, robotic, and industrial applications

Rapid prototyping and mass-customization

Lightweight and rigid part design

Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality, and similar equipment

Features

High strength and stiffness

Low density and lightweight

Excellent surface finish

Low warpage and high dimensional stability

Available color: black

Available diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm

Benefits

No drying required

High chemical resistance

Heated chamber not required

Excellent bed adhesion

Print profiles available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace

Glass fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments have a lower density than other plastics making it up to 30% lighter than traditional PLA and up to three times stiffer than ABS. In addition, polypropylene filaments do not require any drying prior to printing, unlike other materials such as nylon, making it more efficient to work with. These properties, combined with the recyclability of polypropylene, make it an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a great choice for automotive, aerospace, medical, packaging, and other consumer applications.

Polyethylene 3D Printing Filament (FL300PE)

FL300PE is a 100% polyethylene filament designed to be easy to print, lightweight, highly moisture and chemical resistant. This filament is ideal for packaging, prototyping, as well as industrial and consumer goods applications. FL300PE is an excellent solution anywhere traditional HDPE resins are typically required.

Applications

Packaging, consumer, and industrial applications

Rapid prototyping and mass-customization

Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment

Features

Low density and lightweight

Excellent surface finish

Low warpage and high dimensional stability

Available color: White

Available diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm

Benefits

No drying required

High chemical resistance

Heated chamber not required

Excellent bed adhesion

Print profiles available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace

Polyethylene filaments have historically been difficult to print, prone to warpage and shrinkage. Braskem has taken a fresh look at polyethylene and developed a 100% HDPE filament that has been specifically engineered for 3D printing applications. Braskem's PE filaments are designed to be easy to print, lightweight, recyclable, highly moisture and chemical resistant. This filament is ideal for packaging, rapid prototyping, as well as industrial and consumer goods applications.

To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing. Visit Braskem in person at North America's largest Additive Manufacturing event, Rapid + TCT, May 17-19 in Detroit. Braskem's booth # is 3813.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. Braskem 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners M. Holland and Nexeo, as well as visiting our Braskem 3D storefront on Amazon.

