6sense Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report

Independent research firm report states that 6sense "leads with a robust solution that enables full-lifecycle marketing"

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that independent research firm, Forrester, cited it as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022 report. In this evaluation, 6sense received the highest score possible in the strategy category and was rated as differentiated in orchestration design, personalization, account and buying group selection prioritization, performance assessment, roadmap, product vision, and market approach criteria.

6sense is a comprehensive account-based sales and marketing platform that transforms how B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. According to the report, 6sense "Leads with a robust solution that enables full-lifecycle marketing. 6sense continues to innovate, now offering support for customer success to complement strong capabilities for sales, marketing, and operations use cases in a comprehensive ABM solution."

"To be recognized by Forrester as a leader in the ABM space is an incredible accomplishment," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and co-founder of 6sense. "Our mission is to transform the way organizations optimize pipeline and revenue generation by removing the guesswork. Our predictable revenue AI technology has enabled innovative leaders in sales, marketing, and operations to scale their growth initiatives while delivering remarkable revenue growth for our customers. We believe this report validates the value of our vision and strategy for customers."

The Forrester research report stated that 6sense is "a logical choice for tightly aligned revenue organizations that can take advantage of this functionality." 6sense was rated as a leader and received the highest rating of differentiated in seven criteria including product vision and performance assessment. The Forrester research report evaluated the 10 most significant providers of ABM platforms on 10 criteria.

6sense customers gave the solution high marks across the board, with one noting that "the platform's strong data and analytics tools enabled platform use cases across the entire business." Another customer noted that 6sense is "used across customer success because the insights and prioritization capabilities are so accurate."

This recognition comes on the heels of 6sense announcing a record-breaking year in which the company doubled revenue, customers, and employees; closed a $200 million Series E funding round, doubling the company's valuation to $5.2 billion; and added three significant acquisitions that included:

Fortella, an AI-based pipeline intelligence platform to help B2B marketing leaders achieve their revenue and pipeline goals with greater predictability.

Slintel, the leading provider of business-driven technographic data, buyer and market insights to provide the most comprehensive B2B buyer intelligence and AI-powered insights available in the market.

Saleswhale, an AI-based email marketing platform that extends 6sense's engagement channels in the 6sense platform.

To view the full report please visit: https://6sense.com/forrester-abm-2022/

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, and Gartner, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

View original content:

SOURCE 6sense