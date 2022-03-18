Your house probably made more than you did last year

Skyrocketing home values and rent make the jump to ownership even more challenging
- 2021 home value growth exceeded median income in 25 of 38 major metros studied.
- Appreciation on the typical home ranged from the equivalent of an oral surgeon's annual wages in San Jose to that of a food preparation worker in St. Louis.
- Annual rent payments grew by more than $3,000, while down payments increased by more than $10,000.
SEATTLE, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "household income" was given new meaning in 2021 as a banner year for home appreciation found houses themselves earning more than the median worker in major metros across the country, according to a new study by Zillow®.
"More than anything, 2021 was a year of haves and have-nots, and the chasm between the two widening throughout," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "Those who owned a home saw their household wealth increase dramatically. But many renters witnessed that dream either soar out of reach or had to drastically adjust their expectations and plans."
Home value appreciation in 2021 was higher than median incomes in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas studied by Zillow, with appreciation reaching higher than $100,000 in 11 of them. Though San Jose has the highest median income at $93,000, it also led all major metros in annual home value appreciation — with the typical home growing a whopping $229,277 over 2021, nearly what oral surgeons make.
Expensive coastal markets in California and Hawaii saw home value growth wallop local median incomes by the largest amounts. San Jose led but San Francisco closely followed, with homes earning $129,914 more than the median salary. Boise, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Phoenix rounded out the top 10.
Metropolitan areas with the lowest home price appreciation relative to median incomes were Detroit, St. Louis and Baltimore, though even the smallest home value growth among these metros, in St. Louis, was still higher than $27,000.
While homeowners watched their assets multiply in 2021, the chasm separating many renters from homeownership widened, as home prices skyrocketed and rising rents eroded their ability to save for a down payment.
Rents rose 16% across the U.S. in 2021 and upward of 25% in popular Sun Belt locales like Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Locking in a one-year lease on a typical U.S. rental cost $3,072 more at the end of the year than the start of the year. It was $7,104 more in Miami, $4,644 more in Phoenix and $4,380 more in Las Vegas — major hits to a household budget, as that money can't be saved toward a down payment.
At the same time, down payments — often the highest hurdle to homeownership for first-time buyers — rose by more than $10,000 in 2021 for a typical 30-year fixed mortgage. Sticking with our metros used in the rent comparison, typical down payments rose nearly $14,500 in Miami, more than $20,600 in Phoenix and $16,700 in Las Vegas.
Metro Area*
Home Value
Median
Home Value
2021 Rise in
U.S. Profession's
United States
$52,667
$50,000
$2,667
$3,072
Directors, religious
New York–
$63,928
$60,000
$3,928
$4,656
Judicial law clerks
Los Angeles– Long
$131,979
$50,000
$81,979
$3,924
Judges, magistrates
Chicago–
$34,918
$57,000
-$22,082
$2,028
Other protective
Dallas–Fort
$69,488
$50,000
$19,488
$3,156
Human resource
Houston– The
$45,250
$50,000
-$4,750
$2,004
Dental laboratory
Washington,
$56,163
$75,000
-$18,837
$2,700
Loading machine
Miami– Fort
$72,053
$40,000
$32,053
$7,104
Public relations
Philadelphia–
$39,994
$60,000
-$20,006
$2,160
Supervisors of food
Atlanta– Sandy
$73,036
$50,000
$23,036
$4,008
Soil and plant
Phoenix– Mesa–
$103,470
$52,000
$51,470
$4,644
Education
Boston–
$76,616
$66,852
$9,764
$3,948
Arbitrators,
San Francisco–
$204,914
$75,000
$129,914
$3,540
General internal
Riverside– San
$111,014
$45,000
$66,014
$4,560
Air transportation
Detroit– Warren–
$29,675
$57,000
-$27,325
$1,644
Gambling cage
Seattle– Tacoma–
$131,129
$65,000
$66,129
$3,816
Computer and
Minneapolis– St.
$39,942
$60,000
-$20,058
$1,020
Gambling
San Diego—
$160,493
$54,703
$105,790
$4,932
Computer and
Tampa– St.
$74,754
$46,000
$28,754
$5,292
Criminal justice
Denver– Aurora–
$108,922
$65,000
$43,922
$2,928
Electrical engineers
St. Louis
$27,741
$50,000
-$22,259
$1,428
Cooks and food
Baltimore–
$36,984
$60,000
-$23,016
$2,316
Medical assistants
Charlotte–
$71,804
$57,000
$14,804
$3,384
Commercial divers
Orlando–
$64,638
$44,384
$20,254
$4,380
Set and exhibit
San Antonio–
$54,769
$46,966
$7,803
$2,292
Counselors
Portland–
$83,283
$60,000
$23,283
$2,520
Speech-language
Las Vegas–
$83,894
$46,000
$37,894
$4,380
Nuclear technicians
Kansas City
$40,846
$50,000
-$9,154
$1,368
Mixing and blending
San Jose–
$229,277
$93,000
$136,277
$3,108
Oral and maxillofacial
Nashville–
$84,395
$50,000
$34,395
$3,372
Emergency
Providence–
$66,657
$55,000
$11,657
$2,364
Court reporters and
Oklahoma City
$26,866
$44,044
-$17,178
$1,584
Food preparation
New Orleans–
$31,945
$47,000
-$15,055
$2,628
Textile machine
Salt Lake City
$119,539
$53,638
$65,901
$3,156
Computer network
Birmingham–
$31,968
$50,000
-$18,032
$1,476
Helpers - production
Urban Honolulu
$138,254
$51,000
$87,254
$2,820
Operations
Omaha– Council
$31,114
$50,000
-$18,886
$1,236
Funeral attendants
Albuquerque
$47,215
$45,000
$2,215
$2,736
Educational
Boise City
$124,979
$50,000
$74,979
$3,240
Health specialties
*Table ordered by size rank
** Median inflation-adjusted pretax wage and salary income data from the Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement
*** Occupation wage data from May 2020 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates United States
