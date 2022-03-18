Cynosure Enters into Partnership Agreement with Jeisys Medical Japan

Cynosure innovative products and treatments to reach more doctors and patients in Japan

WESTFORD, Mass., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure LLC announced today that Cynosure KK (subsidiary of Cynosure LLC) has entered into a distribution partnership with Jeisys Medical KK (subsidiary of Jeisys Medical Inc.) in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, Jeisys Medical will have exclusive distribution rights for key premier products within Cynosure's energy-based laser portfolio in Japan.

(PRNewsfoto/Cynosure) (PRNewswire)

This expands the partnership footprint between the two companies as Cynosure is currently the exclusive global distributor of Jeisys' Potenza Radio Frequency Micro-Needling System.

"We are pleased to partner with Jeisys Medical in Japan as they are a world-class company and the Asia Pacific region is a key strategic market" said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "With the combined strengths of Jeisys and Cynosure, we are poised to accelerate our growth and leverage our collective innovation in energy-based aesthetic devices and superior regimens of care. By bringing Jeisys Medical on board, supported by the global resources and reach of Cynosure, we will drive a locally relevant focus, offering customers and patients an exceptional level of innovative solutions in Japan."

Ryo Tanaka, President and Director of Jeisys Medical Japan KK, commented: "We are excited to be able to broaden our portfolio in Japan to include the innovative product lines from Cynosure, a global leader in aesthetic medical devices. We look forward to driving growth with this partnership, powered by our local strengths and Cynosure's global expertise."

About Cynosure LLC

Cynosure's purpose is to release the Beautiful Energy in all our patients around the world. As a leader, innovator, developer, and best-in-class creator of energy-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems, Cynosure develops and manufactures a diverse range of leading treatment applications for hair removal, skin revitalization, scar reduction, gynecological health, body contouring, and more. Our innovative products are used worldwide by practitioners, physicians, and aesthetic business owners to help enhance their offerings while providing the latest treatments to patients.

Media Contacts:

Rob Anger

267.750.8265 (direct)

rob.anger@cynosure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cynosure, Inc.