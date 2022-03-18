COLOR Recognized by SHRM to Offer PDCs for the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP Credentials

BOSTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COLOR, a BridgeTower Media business group that delivers premier content, events, and resources focused on empowering professionals of color, is pleased to announce its Recertification Provider status with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest association devoted to human resource management. Being recognized by SHRM enables COLOR to offer programs that qualify for recertification credits for the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) credentials.

As a member of the SHRM Recertification Provider network, COLOR will be able to award professional development credits (PDCs) for its programs that relate to the SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge™ ( SHRM BASK ™).

"The Society for Human Resource Management welcomes the opportunity to partner with COLOR to provide quality educational opportunities to support the recertification efforts of HR professionals who have attained their SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certifications," said Alex Alonso, SHRM-SCP, SHRM's Chief Knowledge Officer.

"For over a decade, COLOR has prided itself on offering valuable content and resources to empower professionals of color, HR leaders, and champions of DEI. As a recognized SHRM Recertification Provider, we're excited to add that much more value to our audience on their journeys of personal and professional development," said Kamilah A'Vant, Director of Diversity Programs at COLOR.

SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams were launched in 2015 after years of research to define the behavioral competencies and knowledge relevant to today's global HR professional. The SHRM BASK is the framework for the certification exams.

The SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications are the premier professional certifications in the human resources field with more than 120,000 certificants in over 105 countries.

SHRM's certifications are accredited by The Buros Center for Testing, the world's premier test review center. Once certified, HR professionals can earn PDCs from more than 3,400+ Recertification Provider offering a variety of educational options. A mobile app and other tools make the recertification process simple and efficient.

COLOR's Professionals of COLOR HR Power Summit , hosted at Artists for Humanity, will take place on April 13th. The HR Power Summit is an in-person event that will include: a panel discussion with high-ranking SHRM members, Anissa Zabriskie of DuPont and Yuisa Perez of the Museum of Science; professional development workshops from emerging leaders and seasoned

HR professionals from companies such as Brandeis University, the State of Massachusetts, Takeda, Verizon, and others. Additionally, COLOR will offer virtual professional development content for virtual ticket holders and all in-person ticket holders as a bonus.

COLOR will offer SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP courses at its signature DEI and Professional Development events: The Women of COLOR Leadership and Empowerment Conference, The Men of COLOR Leadership Conference, Chief Diversity Officer Summit and more. To RSVP for any of COLOR's signature events, please visit COLOR's event page.

