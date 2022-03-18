Celsius Plans to Expand Crypto Hackathon Series After Its Successful NFT Hackathon

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced plans to expand its hackathon series after the success of its recent NFT Hackathon event in Serbia.

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network) (PRNewswire)

"Hackathons are one way for Celsius to stay close to crypto's cutting edge," said Celsius CTO Nuke Goldstein.

"Hackathons are one way for Celsius to stay close to crypto's cutting edge," said Celsius co-founder and CTO Nuke Goldstein. "The world is changing fast, and we know that the next great talent or idea can emerge from anywhere."

The Celsius NFT Hackathon, held March 5-6 in Belgrade, explored the accessibility and adoption of NFTs through the Celsius platform. The event attracted 21 teams of developers, designers, artists, gallery owners, and NFT enthusiasts, and awarded a total of $5,000 in prizes.

A spokesperson for winning team Easy We C00l said the hackathon itself was a big win. "In addition to positive and creative people, mentors, excellent organizations, and gaining new contacts, we also managed to learn about the business side of the solution."

In a statement, second place team Chikn Degens called the hackathon "well organized" with a "great and friendly" atmosphere that offered "an opportunity to meet and connect with many interesting people."

Third place team BlockOps added its own praise for the event. "We had fun, we met some amazing minds," said the team, which hopes to continue developing its hackathon idea.

Celsius is actively planning more hackathons around the world to feature cutting-edge blockchain ideas and talent. Potential participants can check the Celsius website for upcoming events throughout the year.

About Celsius

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network .

Media Contact: press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsius Network