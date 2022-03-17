Wilmington Trust Announces 5 Key Hires to its Project Finance Group

Competitive lift-out brings over 100 years of experience to the corporate trust and banking sectors

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced the addition of five new team members to the Project Finance Agency Services business within Global Capital Markets (GCM) – Stephanie Li, Rafael Miranda, Amedeo Morreale, Kevin Pennant, and Bobby Reyes. The team will report directly to Will Marder, Head of Project Finance.

Wilmington Trust (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome these professionals with such a robust combined resume of experience and success in the project finance sector," said Marder. "Their addition brings tremendous knowledge to the Wilmington Trust team, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities and insights to help us continue delivering the high-quality service our clients have come to expect, while growing our award-winning project finance offering. We see significant opportunities in the project finance sector, driven by the continued focus on ESG and renewable energy, as well as the infrastructure build-out supported by recent U.S. legislation."

Li, Miranda, Morreale, Pennant and Reyes join from MUFG, one of the most active lenders in the project finance sector. The group also brings collective experience from other leading corporate trust shops, having served in various positions at Bank of New York/Mellon, US Bank, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank. Together, they bring over 100 years of experience in corporate trust and banking.

Miranda, Morreale and Pennant join Wilmington Trust as relationship managers and will be responsible for closing new transactions and managing portfolios of existing project finance transactions. Meanwhile, Li joins as a client administrator, where she will be responsible for assisting the relationship managers in their day-to-day transaction management activities. Reyes joins as a unit manager, where he will be focused on control, compliance, and training for the overall team. Together, this group brings the skill-set and the bandwidth necessary to continue growing Wilmington Trust's project finance business.

"Our corporate trust team has seen significant deal flow in the project finance sector. We are looking forward to expanding on this growth, as we leverage the experience and strong client contacts that come from these new team members," said Abby Mrozinski, Head of Global Capital Markets. "Bringing on this core group demonstrates our commitment to this space, and the significant investment we are continuing to make in our Project Finance Agency Services team."

"I'm incredibly excited to have these experienced professionals join us, as they bring a highly specialized background along with strong client relationships," said Doug Lavelle, Project Finance Sales Leader. "Their insights and industry connections will help us reinforce our commitment to the project finance sector and expand our footprint to new areas across infrastructure, power and renewables."

Wilmington Trust's Project Finance business is a direct extension of Wilmington Trust's GCM division. With more than two decades of experience, the team understands the intricacies of project finance transactions and is well-versed in facilitating even the most complex deals. Their project finance solutions are further complemented by Wilmington Trust's broad suite of trust and agency services, covering the public finance, structured finance, and syndicated loan sectors.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's services, visit the firm's Project Finance page.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

©2022 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust