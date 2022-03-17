Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg in the U.S. market

WALL, S.D. and ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of the reference listed drug Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine capsules of Mayne Pharma, Inc. in the U.S. market. The product will be distributed by Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules are indicated for the relief of the symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Seton Pharmaceuticals for the commercial launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules in the U.S. market" stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Our unfaltering adherence towards the pharmaceutical industry makes us a major supplier for this product" stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group.

"Seton is proud to partner with Senores on the launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules" stated Christopher McCarthy, Executive Vice President of Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC. "This continues our commitment to providing affordable medicines to the consumer through quality manufacturing partnerships."

U.S. annual market size for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg was approximately US$29.18 million (Symphony, Dec 2021).

About Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC was established in 2007 in Wall Township, New Jersey. Focusing on FDA approved generic pharmaceuticals, Seton partners with developers and manufacturers to launch ANDA products under the Seton label. With a strong emphasis on product & financial management and supplier & customer service, Seton delivers unparalleled product quality.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, based in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently, the company has more than 15 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

