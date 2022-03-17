Oatey Unveils FlowGuard™ High Contrast 1-Step CPVC Cement, Colored Green to Better Ensure Proper, Leak-Free Installation

Dark forest green color, sharply contrasting with yellow CPVC pipe, enables plumbers to identify and eliminate dry-fit connections before blowouts can happen during testing.

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the release of FlowGuard™ High Contrast 1-Step Medium Green CPVC Cement, whose vivid color is designed to make it easier for professional installers to identify a properly solvent welded CPVC connection. Contrasting sharply with the yellow color of CPVC pipe, the cement's unique green color helps installers visually identify pipe fittings that have not been solvent welded, which can cause damaging blowouts during system testing.

Note: A dry-fitted connection has no cement to secure it, so it will come undone when water under pressure is put through the piping. Such blowouts create potentially massive and costly-to-repair leaks behind the walls in a residential or commercial structure.

Featuring the proven performance benefits of standard FlowGuard Gold cement, FlowGuard™ High Contrast cement has been formulated specifically for CPVC pipe installation and is fully approved for use with FlowGuard Gold® piping systems. (FlowGuard Gold® is a registered trademark of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.)

The new cement can be used on copper tube sizes (CTS) of hot and cold potable water pipes and fittings up to two inches in diameter with interference fit. It is available in five different sizes:

4-ounce, 8-ounce and 16-ounce cans, 24 to a carton;

32-ounce cans, 12 to a carton;

1-gallon containers, six to a carton.

FlowGuard™ High Contrast cement is a low-VOC solvent cement that meets California South Coast Air Quality Management Districts (SCAQMD) 1168/316A or BAAQMD Method 40 requirements. The product also complies with both ASTM Standard F493 and NSF/ANSI 61.

For more information and resources, visit Oatey.com to see how FlowGuard™ High Contrast is applied.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

