Making Self-Love a Daily Adventure: With an All-in-One, Premium Safety Razor & Vibrator, Freya Puts Choice in Every Woman's Hand and Redefines Two Industries At the Same Time

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A female-led startup is making it their mission to bring choice to every woman in every household. Freya is a brand committed to inspiring a rich, kaleidoscopic sisterhood because we believe that diversity isn't binary and neither is choice.

At Freya, we believe that every time you choose to give something positive to your body adds up to a life better lived – on your terms. So, we’re more than a company that offers premium body-focused products that surprise and delight our customers. We are agents of change. (PRNewswire)

"It's the best shave I've had in 20 years… and the vibration is more powerful than any of my other vibes.."

In celebration of self-love, Freya introduces a game-changing product – a subscription-based premium safety razor system and vibrator in one unique, discreet product. Available in three colors – Peachy, Breezy and Royal – there's a hue for every woman, every mood and with a simple twist and click you can quickly and safely go from shaving off a little hair, to shaving off a little stress. After almost two years of product development and focus groups with real women from different backgrounds who have been consistently surprised and delighted by our product, Freya is ready to say hello to the world.

But, just like our brand's namesake, Freya is much more than just an innovation. Our vision is "to make owning choices in self-love a daily experience for every woman." With that in mind, we intend to do much more than just join the movement in support of body-positivity and the rally to normalize masturbation – we want to put choice in every woman's hand, and become a platform for women from all corners of life and all points-of-view.

Product Availability and Specs

Available on our website, hifreya.com , the starter kit is priced at $49.99 and the 4-pack blade subscription starts at $9.99 and can easily pick shipment frequency, so you can choose just how much or how little to shave.

The starter kit includes the razor-vibrator combination vibrating handle in your choice of 3 colors, a just-as-colorful wall-mounted hanger that attaches to your shower wall, 2 refill razor cartridges and a USB charging cable.

Full product specs:

Premium phthalate-free, premium body-safe grade soft silicone

Clip in-out hidden power button for safety and discretion

6 unique vibration settings

Fully IPX6 water-resistant to enjoy in the bath and shower

Ultra-hygienic and easy to clean

Rechargeable battery for up to 2 hours of continuous fun

"Curvonomically-designed" for better surface area touch and stimulation

5 sharp stainless steel safety blades with enough space in between for a close, smooth and clog-free shave, with just the right amount of skin lubricating strip in the razor head

Replaceable razor cartridges

About Freya:

Freya is a female-led startup that deliver products that celebrate women's bodies that they will really, really love. Our first product is an innovative cross-segment product – combination premium safety razor and vibrator – that takes the traditionally shamed sexual wellness category head on. At its core, Freya is hell-bent on cultivating a woman's sense of self-love as just as important as any other wellness treatment or routine as women's choices do not depend on the permission of others.

Freya is a female-led company that believes diversity is not binary. It goes beyond ethnicity, sexual identity or self-image, it's the nuanced sum-total of our individual life experiences and how we choose to express our beautiful, powerful selves. At Freya, it is our belief that choice is the single most empowering encounter any woman can own. That's how the partners at Freya turned a business partnership into a mighty and unwavering solidarity.

