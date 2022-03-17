Lowenstein Sandler Launches G-BRIDGE: A Pioneering Approach to Matching Innovative Companies with Government Agencies to Help Solve Complex Challenges

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowenstein Sandler's Global Trade & National Security practice has announced the launch of G-BRIDGE, a business matchmaking platform aimed at connecting tech innovators with government agencies in need of staying on top of the latest developments in their respective sectors.

G-BRIDGE, an acronym for "Generating Business Relationships in the Defense and Government Environment," introduces companies with cutting-edge technologies to the federal government and large government contractor stakeholders, providing agencies with access to the most effective and innovative products and systems.

Doreen M. Edelman, partner and Chair of the firm's Global Trade & National Security practice, leads the initiative, along with long-time legal advisor for U.S. Army counterintelligence operations and counsel at the firm, Jeffrey B. Jones. "Because our lawyers work in the most innovative and tech-driven sectors, we are able to identify the companies that can help government agencies and contractors operate at the highest levels of innovation and efficiency," says Edelman. "The unique backgrounds, experience, and connections of our team members provide significant credibility in interactions with the federal government and agencies, including the Departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, and the Treasury."

Edelman was ranked the 2021 "Top Advisor" by Foreign Investment Watch and has 30 years of global trade and policy experience in the District of Columbia. Other team members include Laura Fraedrich, who has over 25 years of experience counseling clients on complex international trade matters across the technology, financial services, energy, and telecommunications industries; Jones, former principal legal advisor and legal supervisor for all U.S. Army counterintelligence investigations, operations, and collection efforts conducted throughout the United States, with a special focus on cybersecurity; and Christian C. Contardo, former national security attorney at the Departments of the Treasury, Justice, and Homeland Security.

G-BRIDGE serves government customers, large government contractors, and partner companies by identifying the government agencies or departments that can most benefit from their solutions, and facilitating opportunities for companies to meet and discuss their proposals with potential customers and contractors. "G-BRIDGE will provide highly valuable services to government agencies and contractors, which are frequently challenged to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge solutions in their sectors," says Jones, who has over 20 years of service as a lawyer in the military and federal government, most recently with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM).

The D.C.-based team will offer clients a suite of additional services, including corporate organization support, advice on international trade issues (including import, export, sanctions, and foreign direct investment), government contracting assistance, and bid protest representation. The firm has partnered with law firm Smith Pachter McWhorter PLC for government contracts assistance and Power 3, a bid proposal and recruiting service, to assist companies in responding to RFIs and RFPs, and recruiting candidates at all security clearance levels to fill existing or future contract requirements and/or company needs.

